Ashley Cain Pens Gut-Wrenching Message to His Baby Girl Two Days After Her Death

Ashley Cain shared a moving message to honor the life of his 8-month-old daughter, Azaylia Diamond. After a battle with cancer, Azaylia tragically passed away on April 24.
The reality star took to Instagram to share a touching photo of his hand enveloping that of his daughter's, beginning the caption by stating, "My heart is shattered."
"You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride," he continued. "I can't put into words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already."
In October 2020, Ashley, who shared Azaylia with girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee, revealed that at just two months old, his daughter was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of leukemia.
Although the infant went through rounds of hospital treatments, the parents received the devastating news on April 8 that the cancer had spread and their daughter was given a few days to live. From there, Azaylia was taken home to spend some quality time with her family.
In Ashley's touching message, he also credits his daughter with changing his outlook on life. "You made me a better man," he goes on to say. "You made me the person I've always wanted to be. You've taught me more in 8 months than I've learned my whole life."
"I don't know why you've been taken away from me and my heart aches in your absence," he added. "But I promise you that your name with [sic] live on. I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe. Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again."