2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners
2021 OscarsPete & PhoebeKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

You May Have Missed the Adorable Service Dog Who Attended the 2021 Oscars

A sweet service dog joined the 2021 Oscars festivities on April 25, and a photo can be seen here. Keep reading for all the details.

By Ryan Gajewski Apr 26, 2021 8:24 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsOscarsAnimalsCelebrities
Watch: Paul Raci Signs as He Does Oscars Interview for "Sound of Metal"

The documentary film Crip Camp didn't win a prize at the 2021 Oscars, but its nomination meant a lot for inclusion at the annual awards ceremony. 

Prior to the telecast, the documentary's team participated in the red-carpet festivities on Sunday, April 25 in honor of the Netflix project being up for Best Documentary Feature. Joining the film's stars was a service dog, and the adorable addition to the event can be seen in the photo below.

The cute pooch's name is Goji, and the animal was decked out in an appropriate amount of bling while accompanying the film's impact producer Andraéa LaVant to this year's Academy Awards.

The winner of the documentary category was My Octopus Teacher, but the team behind Crip Camp, which recently won Best Documentary Feature at the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, still had plenty to celebrate. 

"While our film didn't win Best Documentary Feature, we are proud of the momentum that Crip Camp has created for a push towards disability inclusion," the film's official Twitter account posted on April 25. "From tonight's historic accessible stage to the broadcast's innovative captioning, it's clear disability inclusion is here to stay."

photos
Minari's Alan Kim Steals the Show on the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

Earlier in the evening, the account posted a tweet lauding the ceremony's increased accessibility. 

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

"For the first time ever, this year's #Oscars stage has a ramp! We are so delighted to see disability inclusion tonight," the message read. 

Another post from the account proudly shared a photo of the team at the Oscars and added, "We're on the red carpet!"

Keep current with all of E! News' latest 2021 Oscars coverage by clicking here.

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis

2
Update!

Oscars 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Glenn Close's "Da Butt" Dance Is the Only 2021 Oscars GIF That Matters

Watch the E! After Party: 2021 Oscars special tonight at 11 p.m. for a recap of the Academy Awards' biggest moments!

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis

2
Update!

Oscars 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Glenn Close's "Da Butt" Dance Is the Only 2021 Oscars GIF That Matters

4

Zendaya's Fashion at the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet Was Worth the Wait

5
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian's New Romance Makes Scott Disick Uncomfortable