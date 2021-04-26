Why Best Actor Winner Anthony Hopkins Skipped the 2021 Oscars

Watch : Viola Davis On Chadwick Boseman: "He Was Authenticity on Steroids"

Anthony Hopkins was involved in perhaps the most talked-about moment of the 2021 Oscars ceremony, and he wasn't even there.

Unlike in previous years, the awards show that aired on Sunday, April 25 saved the Best Actor category for last, rather than ending with Best Picture. Anthony was announced as the Best Actor winner for his role in The Father, but because he wasn't in attendance, either in person or virtually, the night ended abruptly amid a bit of confusion.

"The Academy congratulates Anthony Hopkins and accepts the Oscar on his behalf," presenter Joaquin Phoenix said as the telecast came to an anticlimactic finish.

There was no mention throughout the evening as to the legendary actor's whereabouts. However, it turns out that the 83-year-old star is currently in Wales, his birth country, as he has recently been posting footage from his trip via social media.

On April 25, just hours before the Oscars began, Anthony shared video of himself reciting the famed Dylan Thomas poem "Do not go gentle into that good night," which has been interpreted as encouraging people not to give up on life.