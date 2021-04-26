Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Engaged to Zach Davis: See Her Diamond Ring

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

This baby shower wasn't complete without some bling.

On Sunday, April 25, Cheyenne Floyd thought she was going to celebrate the arrival of her first child with Zach Davis during a family-friendly baby shower. But as it turns out, her boyfriend had even bigger plans.

According to several attendees who posted on social media, Zach decided to celebrate with a perfect proposal.

"Turned my players card in!" he joked on Instagram Stories when debuting his engagement ring for Cheyenne. "That's a bitcoin."

Zach added, "My son's baby shower. I damn near wanna cry lol." While details about the proposal appear to be top secret for now, Instagram posts show cameras were rolling suggesting Teen Mom OG may feature the romantic moment in an upcoming episode.

Fans of the MTV series likely won't be surprised about the couple's next big step in their relationship. After all, Cheyenne previously admitted that the topic of marriage has been discussed.