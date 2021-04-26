2021 Oscars

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
Inside Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's Date Night at the 2021 Oscars

Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated for two awards at the 2021 Oscars and wife Isla Fisher shared photos of their date night on Instagram.

Watch: Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

Talk about a very nice date night.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher hit the 2021 Oscars together on Sunday night, with the Wedding Crashers star inviting fans into their evening by sharing snaps on Instagram before hitting a screening in Sydney, Australia. 

Fisher, rocking a low-cut black gown and diamond chocker necklace, posted a glam photo of her look before attending the event. "Off to the Oscars," the star captioned a solo photo, before hilariously adding, "I'm so proud of my double nominated husband."

Baron Cohen has two nominations heading into the 93nd Academy Awards, Best Supporting Actor for his turn as activist Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Best Adapted Screenplay, shared with his fellow writers, for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The in-person ceremony marks a drastic change for the parents-of-two after the mostly virtual 2021 Golden Globes.

photos
Celebrity Stylists' 2021 Oscars Prep

After winning two trophies, including Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy for Borat, Baron Cohen appeared on screen via video chat, with a beaming Fisher sitting next to him on the couch.

"Most of all, thank you to my incredibly patient wife, Isla, who has put up with all my madness," he said in his socially distanced Globes acceptance speech, with Fisher cracking up and displaying her huge smile throughout both of her husband's acceptance speeches.

Fingers crossed we'll get to see the duo back in action during the show!

Go inside Baron Cohen and Fisher's sweet date night at the Oscars below...

Rick Rycroft/AP/Shutterstock
Picture Perfect Down Under

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, who have been married for 11 years, posed while attending a screening of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards in Sydney, Australia.

Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images
Two-Time Nominee

Cohen is nominated for two awards, Best Supporting Actor for his turn as activist Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Best Adapted Screenplay, shared with his fellow writers, for Borat 2.

Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images
Spousal Support

Find you a partner who will bust out a lint roller to help you out before taking photos at Hollywood's biggest event of the year!

Rick Rycroft/AP/Shutterstock
Pics or It Didn't Happen

Hey, it's all about finding your light!

Instagram/Isla Fisher
Proud Wife

"Such a special moment!" Fisher captioned a photo of her full Oscars look. "Off to the Oscars. I'm so proud of my double nominated husband."

Instagram/Isla Fisher
Smile!

The two-time nominee posed for a cute selfie with his wife before hitting the red carpet. "Oscars," Fisher wrote in the caption, along with the red heart emoji.

Instagram/Isla Fisher
Nailed It

The Wedding Crashers showed off red nails on Instagram, giving her followers a tease of her full look.

Instagram/Isla Fisher
Peekaboo

Fisher offered up another shot of her simple and chic manicure. "Oscars prep," she captioned the snap. 

Watch the E! After Party: 2021 Oscars special tonight at 11 p.m. for a recap of the Academy Awards' biggest moments!

