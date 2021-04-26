The 7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2021 Oscars

Oscars So Finally

A far cry from the not-too-distant years when the Academy left performances by people of color out entirely, Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah and Youn Yuh-Jung was named Best Supporting Actress for Minari.

Kaluuyah gave an almost melodic thank you that was part tribute to Fred Hampton, the Black Panther leader he played in the film who was gunned down in a police raid when he was only 21; part call to action directed at everyone in the audience and beyond who needs to keep doing their part to fix what has ailed us as a society since long before we were all born; part shout-out to his fellow cast and crew; and last but not least, a big fist bump to his mum and dad for having sex and putting him on this earth in the first place. "I'm so happy to be alive!" the British actor exclaimed.

Describing the various ways her name had been jumbled around the globe, Youn—attending her first Oscars at 73 and the first Korean actor to win—said, "Tonight, you are all forgiven." And she also figured it was as good a time as any to make sure presenter Brad Pitt noticed her noticing him.

Jamika Wilson, Viola Davis' personal hair stylist, and Mia Neal, the head of the hair department, became the first Black women to be nominated, and then to win, for Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, their honor shared with makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera. Neal said she looked forward to the day when wins that are glass-ceiling-shatterers now are not groundbreaking, but rather "it'll just be normal."

Chloé Zhao, born in China and raised in the U.K., won Best Director for Nomadland, the first-ever Asian woman (also the first non-white woman and only the second woman ever) to win. Also, yay for the flashback to the short joyful portion of 2020 when she received her honor (via satellite) from last year's winner Bong Joon Ho, director of Parasite, the first non-English-speaking film to win Best Picture. What a time.