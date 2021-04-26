Halle Berry Debuts a Serious Hair Transformation on the 2021 Oscars Red Carpet

Watch : Favorite Oscars Moments Over the Years

Halle Berry is taking over the Oscars with a bang. Or maybe bangs.

The star, who is presenting at the 2021 ceremony, arrived on the red carpet with a brand new bob and short bangs that legitimately took our breath away. Of course, her stunning purple Dolce & Gabbana gown and the boyfriend on her arm also helped, but we couldn't take our eyes off that face-framing cut.

If her social media is to be believed, that 'do couldn't possibly be more new. At 4 p.m. pacific—an hour before showtime—Berry tweeted a picture of some bits of hair on the ground. A fan responded with photos of Berry's iconic pixie cut from the 2002 Oscars—when she won for Monster's Ball—with, "Uh-oh....SHE has arrived for Oscars night!"

Berry said "Yeap," with a winky face. "Stay tuned."

Well, we stayed tuned, and we could not have prepared ourselves for the "she" who did end up arriving.