Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reunite in L.A. Following Split

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Who Keeps the $1Mil Ring?

Is it over for good between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez?

The exes recently reunited over the weekend and it appears at least one of them wants to give their relationship another shot.

"Alex flew out to L.A. on Thursday night to see Jennifer," a source close to J.Lo told E! News on Sunday, April 25. "He doesn't want to give up on their relationship and is willing to do whatever he has to do. He spent two nights with her trying to work things out."

The source continued, "He keeps trying to show her how serious he is and how much he loves her. But she still feels that their issues can't be resolved and that they should move on. He headed back to Miami alone on Saturday morning. He doesn't want to give up, but she is adamant about moving on."

Page Six reported on Sunday that J.Lo and A-Rod had dinner together over the weekend at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, near one of the singer's homes. The two dined at the same restaurant where they went on their first date back in 2017, the outlet said.

Neither J.Lo nor A-Rod have spoken publicly about their recent reunion. Their reps had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.