All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's Timeless 2021 Oscars Dress

Giuliana Rancic is honoring Old Hollywood glam at the 2021 Oscars.
The E! personality is stunning in a classically glamorous, one shoulder gown while hosting E!'s red carpet coverage on Sunday, April 25. G takes days to prepare to be on-camera ready for Hollywood's big night, and her A-list Oscars process from hair care to fashion choices certainly have paid off—especially with her eye-popping dress.
Rancic's stylist Ashley Guereque shares all the details exclusively with E! News about G's couture call-back to past awards ceremonies.
"This particular gown from Rami Al Ali's 2021 collection was actually my first choice about a month ago and I immediately had it shipped over from Dubai," Guereque shared. "After a few top choices in our fitting, there was something about this one that we felt was timeless. During the fitting, our tailor commented that this dress will bring glamour and hope back to the red carpet. The perfect ending gown to a very different award season."
The asymmetrical dress provides just enough shimmer for the E! personality to stand out on the red carpet.
As for accessories, Guereque similarly went for a wow factor to complete the timeless ensemble. Guereque explained, "I added a classic canary yellow diamond ring, with earrings to polish the look as well as a gold strappy Prada heels."
The look perfectly complements Rancic's 2021 Grammy Awards ensemble in a similar shade.
G topped off her sleek sequined Oscars style with side-swept flowing hair and soft makeup by cosmetics artist Emma Willis. Like the Academy Award trophy itself, G truly is statuesque this Oscars season!