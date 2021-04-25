Riz Ahmed Shares Swoon-Worthy Moment With New Wife During Their Oscars Red Carpet Debut

Could Riz Ahmed be any more perfect?!
The Sound of Metal star and his new wife Fatima Farheen Mirza made their red carpet debut together at tonight, Apr. 25's 2021 Oscars looking so in love. The couple even shared a swoon-worthy moment during E!'s live red carpet show when a beaming Ahmed was caught fixing Mirza's hair as they posed for pictures.
The hunky star made sure his wife looked picture perfect for the paparazzi while tending to her glam locks, proving he couldn't be a better award show date (or husband for that matter).
Ahmed, who is nominated for Lead Actor, looked dashing an all black Prada suit with a collared shirt and formal cumber bun. His other half wowed in a long-sleeved teal dress with her hair slicked back (thanks to, Riz!).
Ahmed revealed that he secretly tied the know during a podcast interview in January 2021.
Shortly after the wedding news broke, he explained that he and his novelist wife first met during a chance encounter in New York City while Riz was prepping for his role in Sound of Metal.
Ahmed shared of the surprise marriage news on The Tonight Show, "I guess because we live in a social media age, if you don't get on the megaphone about stuff, it's like it's a secret? But I never know how much is oversharing."
He added of their intimate ceremony, "It was kind of interesting, doing it with COVID and everything going on, obviously kept it super intimate and socially distanced. It was just hardly anyone there, did it in a backyard, which was nice in lots of ways. I think the nicest thing about it was, you didn't have 500 aunties hanging around you, pinching your cheeks. No disrespect to the aunties, but Asian weddings are big, and you've always got these people crawling out of the woodwork."