Britney Spears Dances With Sam Asghari at His Best Friend's Wedding

Britney Spears was all smiles while making a rare public appearance with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, serving as his date at his best friend's wedding. Time to dance!
The 27-year-old fitness trainer and model posted a slew of photos and videos from his best friend's nuptials, which took place on Saturday, April 24, and noted that both he and the 39-year-old pop star had already received COVID-19 vaccines beforehand. Britney had documented their experiences earlier this month.
"About last night #vaccinated #thankyouscience," Sam wrote on Instagram on Sunday, April 25, alongside photos of him and Britney in their wedding attire, including one showing her holding a young boy in a suit.
The "Oops...I Did It Again" singer wore a one-shoulder navy mini dress and matching pumps, as well as a camel jacket. Sam, the groom's best man, wore a black suit. The ceremony took place outside and the reception was held inside a banquet hall. Sam, who was born in Iran, shared on his Instagram Story videos of himself and Britney dancing together next to other guests to a variety of Persian music.
Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'" was also played.
During the lively reception, Britney stuck out her tongue playfully as she and Sam, singing along with the music in Farsi, took selfie videos together.
"Thanks to science," Sam wrote, "we get to dance again."
He added, "I love to see two beautiful cultures combine. Persian and American."
This marks the first time Britney has been spotted amid a crowd in more than a year and a half. The singer has stayed out of the spotlight and has rarely been seen out in public amid personal and legal turmoil. Britney has drawn growing concern about her well-being since the February release of the bombshell documentary Framing Britney Spears, which documented her troubles and ongoing battle to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from his role of co-conservator.
In March, Britney wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself dancing to Aerosmith's "Crazy," "My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to [Aerosmith's Steven Tyler] every night of my life...to feel wild and human and alive !!!"
"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!" she continued. "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!"
Earlier this month, Britney was spotted out in Malibu. She later wrote on Instagram, "This was me yesterday before I went to Malibu randomly in my boyfriend's brown blazer to stay in disguise ... but s--t ... the paps still found me."
She said in a video, "Next question is: Am I OK? Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now, because, um, I'm enjoying myself."