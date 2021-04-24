Christina Milian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

Christina Milian's household just got bigger!
The Step Up actress shared the exciting news that she welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Kenna. This marks the 39-year-old star's second baby with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora. They welcomed their son, Isaiah, in January 2020. She is also mom to Violet Madison, 10, who she shares with ex-husband The-Dream.
Christina took to Instagram to announce the new addition to their family.
"Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy," the "Dip It Low" singer began her caption on Saturday, April 24. "Wow, What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed."
"Now it's party of 5 baby," the proud mom added. "Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You're a king in my eyes."
Matt echoed his girlfriend's sentiments, commenting on her post, "Blessed [red heart emoji and praying hands emoji] party of 5!!!"
It was just four months ago the couple announced their family was expanding.
"You and Me + 3," Christina shared at the time, alongside a photo that captured her growing baby bump. "#morelove."
Last May, the Love Don't Cost a Thing actress opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic was a blessing in disguise.
Hint: She spent a lot more time with her loved ones.
"I couldn't have asked for a better time for this to be happening to be honest with you," she told E! News. "I think it was going to be more challenging if I went straight back to work because there would have been a sense of guilt that would really overcome me of not being able to have that time with my baby, so this couldn't have come at a better time.
"A week after having the baby, I was getting calls about auditions…and I have that hustle mentality in me and I don't want to burn out in doing too much."
She added, "One of the best and most rewarding things to ever happen is being a mom and I don't want to take that for granted."