DMX's Life and Legacy Remembered During Moving Memorial Service

Watch : DMX Dead at 50: His Life & Legacy

The world continues to mourn the loss of DMX.

The legendary rapper's loved ones and devoted fans remembered his life and legacy on Saturday, April 24. The public memorial service, which was live-streamed on the star's YouTube channel, was held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

And although the event itself was restricted to a small gathering due to New York State's health and safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, many stepped out to pay their respects to the Grammy-nominated musician, who was born Earl Simmons.

Kickstarting the event, a throwback video of the "Where the Hood at?" rapper and his daughter displayed onscreen, which captured the two riding on a rollercoaster. Following the short and sweet clip, a choir performed several songs.

Soon after, his kids joined the stage and shared heartfelt speeches about their father.

"Our father is a king, our father is an icon," Xavier Simmons expressed. "I am so honored to have a father like we have."