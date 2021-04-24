Watch Andy Cohen's Sneak Peek of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Reunion Special

Kim Kardashian and her famous family just filmed their E! reality show's farewell and reunion special...and cue the cry face Kimojis.
Bravo star Andy Cohen hosted Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain on Friday, April 23, and shared a sneak peek video, taken on his phone, on his Instagram Stories. It was later reposted on the show's feed.
"We are here at the reunion," he said, walking on the soundstage. "The glam squads are here. Phones are out. This is awesome. The set is amazing. We have beautiful outfits that have been seen on the show. Promotional photos. Everybody's here. It's a doozy. We are going there. No ground rules. Nothing's off-limits. It's on."
Andy turns the camera on Kim, whose notoriety helped launch her family to reality TV fame in 2007. Wearing an off-the-shoulder berry-colored dress, she waves while sitting on a round white couch next to who appear to be her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
The latter star posted on her own Instagram Story a video of herself getting her hair done and another clip showing herself walking and getting into a car. She captioned it, "That's a wrap."
Any Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV special warrants appropriate preparation. On Saturday, April 24, Andy posted on his Instagram Story a photo of himself getting IV vitamin therapy.
"Yesterday's pre-Kardashians reunion vitamin IV drip was a first for me," he captioned the pic. "Gonna add it to my rider!"
The Kardashian-Jenner family filmed their last episode of the 20th and final season of their flagship E! reality show in January. The show will resume on May 6.
An air date for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion special has not yet been announced.