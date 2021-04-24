Watch Andy Cohen's Sneak Peek of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Reunion Special

Watch : "KUWTK" Announces Reunion Special Hosted By Andy Cohen

Kim Kardashian and her famous family just filmed their E! reality show's farewell and reunion special...and cue the cry face Kimojis.

Bravo star Andy Cohen hosted Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain on Friday, April 23, and shared a sneak peek video, taken on his phone, on his Instagram Stories. It was later reposted on the show's feed.

"We are here at the reunion," he said, walking on the soundstage. "The glam squads are here. Phones are out. This is awesome. The set is amazing. We have beautiful outfits that have been seen on the show. Promotional photos. Everybody's here. It's a doozy. We are going there. No ground rules. Nothing's off-limits. It's on."

Andy turns the camera on Kim, whose notoriety helped launch her family to reality TV fame in 2007. Wearing an off-the-shoulder berry-colored dress, she waves while sitting on a round white couch next to who appear to be her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.