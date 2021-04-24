Maren Morris Reacts to Mistake Claiming Luke Bryan Is Her Baby's Father

Note to self: Ryan is not the same as Bryan.
While minding her own business on her tropical vacation, Maren Morris encountered what must have been a rather jarring news article about her love life. On Friday, April 23, The Sun erroneously claimed that American Idol judge Luke Bryan was the father of Maren's 1-year-old son, Hayes Andrew.
The publication wrote, "Earlier this month the hot mama, who gave birth to her first child with husband Luke Bryan in March 2020, shared a thoughtful post about her post-baby body."
The problem? Maren is married to a different country musician altogether: Ryan Hurd. (The Sun has since swapped out his name in the story).
Though it's fair to say Maren was probably pretty shocked to see the mistake, she was a really good sport about it.
The Grammy winner, 31, posted a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Story and turned it into a joke between friends. "I guess the cat's outta the bad @lukebryan," she wrote with a crying-laughing emoji. "The Bones" singer also posted a GIF of a woman laughing while holding a glass of rosé.
Yet, it was Ryan's reaction that took the cake. He shared two screenshots of the article, and joked, "DAMN YOU @LUKEBRYAN I DEMAND A PATERNITY TEST."
Five days ago, both Maren and Luke were among the winners of the 2021 ACM Awards. At the ceremony, her and Ryan's love was on full display when the couple delivered the world premiere performance of their romantic duet, "Chasing After You."
After the show, Maren and Ryan set off for a couples' retreat in Mexico, and she's been posting carefree bikini pics ever since. "Tan almost everywhere. Jan almost everywhere," she captioned a gallery of photos, showing herself enjoying a cocktail on the beach.
They tied the knot in Nashville in 2018, and she recently described Ryan as her biggest fan.
"I really trust his opinion, especially if I have a new song that maybe we didn't write together, I always play him the mix the second I get it back, because I really trust his ear," Maren told Country Living two days ago. "I love that we're such different artists… But he's always been my biggest fan when it comes to my music and vice versa."
Luke, on the other hand, has been married to his own "Country Girl" since 2006. He and wife Caroline Boyer share kids Thomas, 13, and Tatum, 10.
Caroline and Luke haven't responded to the mix-up.