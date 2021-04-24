Grey's Anatomy Is Setting Up This Japril Reunion to Destroy Us All

In less than two weeks, Japril will be back to break our hearts all over again on Grey's Anatomy.
We know this because it would be absolutely ridiculous at this point for Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) to get back together, as she is married to someone else and apparently lives 11 hours away (more on that in a moment), and we truly don't remember the last time they were in the same scene together and it wasn't at least a little heartbreaking.
Drew makes her return in the May 6 episode, and as we learned in the latest promo, it was she who Jackson was heading off to see when he took off in his car to a place that was 11 hours away. This makes absolutely no sense to us, because the last thing we knew about April was that she was living in Seattle, allowing her and Jackson to co-parent their daughter Harriet easily while she and Matthew worked with the homeless community. Why does she now live 11 hours away?
The truth is that she probably doesn't, because April's house is not the first place Jackson is actually going. The description for the May 6 episode, titled "Look Up Child," simply reads, "Jackson pays a visit to his father that helps set him on the right path." Jackson's dad lives in Montana, which is just about 11 hours away from Seattle.
We still don't know why Jackson is going to see his dad or why a visit with his dad sends him back to April's house, but at least we don't now have to wonder why it wasn't a bigger deal when April moved their kid so far away—because she never did that.
The promo that the show released was clearly created to cause the most emotional torture as possible for all the Japril fans out there. As Jackson arrives at April's house, he stands there talking to himself.
"I know it seems impulsive and out of nowhere, but it's not," he mumbles. "I've thought it through..."
Then, as April opens the door with Harriet in her arms, the promo decides to rip out a few hearts with some flashbacks to Jackson and April's roller coaster of a romance, like when they had a baby, and when they ran away from April's first wedding (to the guy she's now married to) to get married themselves.
Is this all about Harriet and Jackson's concern for his daughter in these troubling times? Or is Jackson re-developing ill-advised feelings for his ex?
Either way, it's all too much, especially after we just watched Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) finally have a non-Post-It note wedding on Meredith's coma beach, before he urged her to go home to her kids. Plus, we're still mourning the death of DeLuca, even if no one on screen appears to be anymore. We're a fragile fandom right now, Grey's Anatomy. Please be gentler.
Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 return Thursday, May 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.