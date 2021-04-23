Selena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroOscarsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

RuPaul's Drag Race Final 4 Queens Look Back on Best Looks, Worst Performances and More

Drag Race finalists Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Rosé and Symone weigh in on their season 13 performances ahead of the big finale, airing Friday, April 23.

By Lauren Piester Apr 23, 2021 10:11 PMTags
TVRupaul's Drag RaceCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: "Drag Race" Finale: Gottmik Picks Best & Worst Moments

It's been a long road for season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

It feels like a full year ago when we were just waiting for someone to finally get eliminated, only to then be sort of devastated when someone finally did get eliminated. Now, it's down to four, and a winner is about to be crowned in a finale that actually looks like a finale. Never forget the end of season 12, when the queens had to film music videos in their own living rooms due to the pandemic. This year, they're living it up on a big stage. 

Before we watch them fight for the season 13 crown, we asked the final four to look back on the season behind them. We asked for not just their best moments, but their worst. We also made them pass some judgments on their fellow queens, and it resulted in a few revelations, as well as a few bad memories. It also resulted in one of the queens calling us "mean," but we're not taking that to heart. We're just doing our job!

Happily, however, none of the queens have any real regrets as they look back on their performances this season, and that's all anyone can really ask for. 

photos
See the Season 13 Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race

Gottmik is particularly proud of that Paris Hilton impression and obsessed with Rosé's performance as Mary Queen of Scots during Snatch Game but does not look back fondly on the disco challenge

Watch: "Drag Race" Finale: Symone Picks Best & Worst Moments

Symone is happy to say she had no worst looks, but there's no denying her worst performance and the hardest to watch back: the roast.

Watch: "Drag Race" Finale: Kandy Muse Picks Best & Worst Moments

Kandy, on the other hand, knows exactly what her worst look was, and it was unfortunately a look that landed her in the bottom two right on the verge of the final four. 

Watch: "Drag Race" Finale: Rose Picks Best & Worst Moments

Rosé was thrilled to watch the show back and discover just how beautiful she really was. 

We also made the queens pick their dream runner-up if they're named the winner, and their answers may or may not surprise you. Hit play on all the videos above! 

The finale airs Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1. 

