Lindsay Lohan’s Father Michael Arrested for Role in Rehab Patient Brokering Scheme

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Sparks "Parent Trap" Reunion Rumors

Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan is in legal trouble once again.

On April 23, the Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew alum was arrested in Florida for allegedly bringing in patients to drug treatment centers and receiving illegal kickbacks for the service, according to court documents and booking records obtained by E! News. Lohan, 60, is one of more than 100 people who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the so-called "patient brokering" scheme, which came after an investigation in Palm Beach County.

Of Lohan's arrest, State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement to E! News, "Mr. Lohan was investigated by our Sober Homes Task Force and he's being charged with receiving kickbacks for referring patients to drug treatment. Patient brokering corrupts our health care system because decisions are motivated by greed instead of a patient's needs. This is our Task Force's 117th arrest and will not be our last."

Lohan's attorney has not responded to our request for comment.

Lohan has spoken about his own battle with substance abuse before, and in 2011 appeared on Celebrity Rehab where he sought treatment for alcohol abuse. Currently, Lohan is the host of Relevant Recovery Radio, where he and Larry Wedekind discuss recovering from dependencies, including drugs and alcohol.