Joy Behar Apologizes for Repeatedly Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on The View

Joy Behar has apologized for using the incorrect pronouns when referring to Caitlyn Jenner.

On Friday's episode of The View, Caitlyn's newly announced run for California governor was brought up, during which Joy misgendered the Olympian and transgender rights advocate more than once. At one point Joy corrected herself, saying, "[Brad Parscale] is running his campaign—or her campaign, rather."

After returning from commercial break, Joy blamed the self-described "mix-up" on a lack of sleep.

"So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up," the longtime co-host said. "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever, it just came out. So I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that."

Caitlyn has not responded publicly to Joy's apology.

Hours ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum confirmed rumors of her political aspirations. Caitlyn, 71, announced she filed paperwork to run for California's top office and asked supporters to donate to the campaign.