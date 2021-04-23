Chris Lane Reveals the Unique Baby Name His Pregnant Wife Lauren Bushnell "Shot Down So Fast"

Watch : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane aren't exactly on the same page when it comes to baby names!

The mom-to-be has vetoed one idea that Chris was particularly proud of, and of course he shared the entire story with Audacy's Katie & Company radio show, according to People.

Remember: The country singer and Bachelor alum announced they're expecting their first child back in December.

"We're actually still trying to figure out exactly," Chris shared this week about their naming process. "We have a good idea of what it's gonna be, but we haven't for sure settled on it yet... As far as names go that didn't make the list, I know one off the top of my head."

He explained: "At the time I was being super light-hearted, but at the same time I did really honestly think it was kind of cool but Lauren shot me down so fast. I threw out the name Rambo."