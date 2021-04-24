Athleta's Amazing Warehouse Sale Is On: Score up to 70% Off!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Stock up on your Athleta favorites this weekend. You can save up to 70% on sports bras, leggings, tank tops, outerwear, and more during the Warehouse Sale. Just make sure that you use the promo code DEALS4DAYS at checkout to get those savings.

Below is a little preview of some of the great deals that you can score from Athleta.