Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Picks Up Their Daughter Ariana After His Arrest

Watch : Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley's Fighting Turns Vicious Again

After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, his ex Jen Harley hopped in her car and drove several hours to pick up their 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro.

A source close to the 35-year-old Jersey Shore star told E! News that the child had been under the care of her father on Thursday, April 22, the day he was detained at a Los Angeles jail on charges of intimate partner violence with injury and priors for several hours before being released hours later on a $100,000 bond, police told E! News. They have not released the name of the alleged victim.

Jen was uninvolved in the incident that led to Ronnie's arrest, which came almost a year after the reality star struck a plea deal for a domestic violence case that did involve his ex, for which he was put on three years of probation.

"I want my baby home [crying face emoji]," Jen, who lives in Las Vegas, where she works as a realtor, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, before sharing videos of her behind the wheel of a vehicle, writing, "Last time I'm ever making this drive."