﻿﻿Today's﻿ Kristen Welker Expecting Baby Via Surrogate After Infertility Struggles

After years of infertility struggles, Today's weekend anchor Kristen Welker, alongside husband John Hughes, announced that they're expecting a bundle of joy.

The daytime television anchor shared the big news during an episode of the show on Friday, April 23.

"After years and years of trying, I'm having a baby girl with John and we are so excited," the anchor stated. "It's with the help of a surrogate."

The announcement came during Infertlity Awareness Week, as the couple hopes their personal story will give other families a glimmer of hope. Welker also opened up about the struggles she and her husband faced while trying to conceive.

"I was 40 years old when I married John in March 2017. And we immediately started to try to have a baby," Welker, now 44, shared. "It didn't work immediately. So we thought, ‘Let's just go to a doctor as a precaution. And I thought, ‘OK, well, let's fix it. There has to be something that we can do to fix this."