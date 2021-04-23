Ronnie Ortiz-MagroJana KramerOscarsRoyal FamilyTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Drake's Ex Sophie Brussaux Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Adonis

Drake and his ex Sophie Brussaux have shared sweet pics of their son Adonis over the years. See her latest adorable images.

Okay, we're in our feelings here, because Drizzy Jr. is growing so fast!

On Friday, April 23, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared a sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son Adonis Graham on her Instagram page. In the pic, the child is seen grinning at the camera as he shows off Mom's latest project: A painting of two astronauts holding up Earth.

"Everyday is #EarthDay!!" wrote Sophie, a French artist and self-proclaimed space enthusiast. "My fav little human proudly showcasing mommy's painting...hoping to give you a better world mon amoureux."

Last week, Sophie shared a photo of Adonis standing in front of a much larger piece of artwork she had made, writing, "Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]!"

Drake has also occasionally shared snaps of their son on his Instagram page. And in March, he released his Scary Hours 2 EP, which contains the Rick Ross collab "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," in which Drake raps about life with his son.

"Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil' man / Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M / School bell rings and I'm out there to get him again," the lyrics go. "Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed / Regardless of what they husbands do to provide / Askin' if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj."

See more adorable photos of Adonis below:

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
"Best Photobomb Ever"

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this pic of Adonis, writing, "Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]!"

Instagram
Family Time

Drake helped get his son ready for the day as his mom, Sandi Graham, observed the precious father-son moment in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

The "In My Feelings" artist gently rested his head against his son's shoulder as they enjoyed some cute cuddles in this November 2020 photo.

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

Drake celebrated Adonis' third birthday in style. "Young Stunna," he captioned the October 2020 pic.

Instagram
First Day of School

The proud parent made sure to snap a pic of Adonis' first day of school in September 2020, writing, "The World Is Yours kid."

Instagram
Father's Day

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake captioned this adorable picture of Adonis chilling in his PJs in June 2020.

Instagram
Adonis' Debut

Drake shared the first photos of Adonis' face in March 2020. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote at the end of his lengthy post. "Until then please keep your lights on."

