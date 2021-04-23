Drake's Ex Sophie Brussaux Shares Adorable New Photo of Son Adonis

Watch : Drake Shares Rare Pic of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis

Okay, we're in our feelings here, because Drizzy Jr. is growing so fast!

On Friday, April 23, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared a sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son Adonis Graham on her Instagram page. In the pic, the child is seen grinning at the camera as he shows off Mom's latest project: A painting of two astronauts holding up Earth.

"Everyday is #EarthDay!!" wrote Sophie, a French artist and self-proclaimed space enthusiast. "My fav little human proudly showcasing mommy's painting...hoping to give you a better world mon amoureux."

Last week, Sophie shared a photo of Adonis standing in front of a much larger piece of artwork she had made, writing, "Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]!"

Drake has also occasionally shared snaps of their son on his Instagram page. And in March, he released his Scary Hours 2 EP, which contains the Rick Ross collab "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," in which Drake raps about life with his son.

"Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil' man / Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M / School bell rings and I'm out there to get him again," the lyrics go. "Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed / Regardless of what they husbands do to provide / Askin' if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj."