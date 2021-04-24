Selena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroOscarsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Beauty Deals Under $25: Save up to 50% on Lorac, Pur, CHI & More

Get those reliable beauty brands that you adore at an amazing discount.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 24, 2021 5:00 PM
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Skincare, makeup, and hair maintenance enthusiasts know that it can get expensive to keep up with your normal routine, let alone when you try out new products. Sometimes, you really get what you pay for with beauty products. That's why so many of us just stick to brands we know we can rely on. Thankfully, we can get top-of-the-line products for great prices at Kohl's.

Whether you're looking to stock up for yourself or get a great Mother's Day gift, check out the beauty deals we found for under $25 from Lorac, PUR, Botanics, Philosophy, Dermablend, Versace, TanTowel, CHI, Lauren Conrad Beauty, La Roche-Posay, and Batiste below.

This $10 Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Has 9,400 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

LORAC PRO Contour Palette & Exclusive Makeup Brush

Create a natural-looking contour and highlight with this LORAC PRO palette. The set includes three matte contour shades, 2 matte (glitter-free) highlighter shades, a shimmery highlighter, a built-in mirror, and a makeup artist-worthy brush. It's normally sold for $45, but you can get it for $22 at Kohl's. That's a 50% discount, but it's actually an even better deal than that. Per Ulta (where the palette is sold out), the set actually has a $145 value. That's quite the bargain!

$45
$22
Kohl's

PUR 4-in-1 Correcting Primer

A makeup product that's actually good for your skin? That's a rare find. The PUR 4-in-1 Correcting Primer restores balance to the skin's natural microbiome, reduces the appearance of undereye bags, minimizes hyperpigmentation and discoloration, alleviates redness, and hydrates the skin.

$30
$16
Kohl's

CHI Enviro 54 Firm Hold Hairspray

Lock in your hairstyle with this CHI Firm hold hairspray. It gives you that hold you want without making your hair feel hard or crunchy.

$22
$13
Kohl's

Philosophy 16 oz. Shower Gel

You can use this shower gel on your hair, body, or even as a bubble bath. Kohl's has Cinnamon Buns, Cabana Girl, French Vanilla Bean, Orange Cocoa and Cream, Coconut Frosting, Honey and Cream.

$20
$16
Kohl's

Botanics Organic Night Oil

Botanics Organic Restoring Night Oil helps restore and nourish skin while you're asleep. And, in case you were curious, it's paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free, talc-free, cruelty-free, vegan friendly, gluten free, fragrance free, and alcohol free.

$18
$11
Kohl's

Dermablend Professional Original Loose Setting Powder- Travel Size

Technically speaking, this isn't an "on sale" product, but it's the travel-size version of an amazing product that every woman should have in her arsenal. When you're done putting on makeup, brush on some Dermablend powder. Wait two minutes before you wipe it off. The result? Your makeup will be locked in for 16 hours and it will be smudge-proof and transfer-resistant. 

$12
Kohl's

TanTowel 4-pk. Tan To Go Plus Self-Tan Towelette Kit

Get a streak-free, flawless tan that begins to appear in 4 hours when you use mess-free TanTowels.

$15
Kohl's

Batiste Weekend Getaway Trio

Batiste is the most amazing dry shampoo. The Batiste Weekend Getaway Trio includes travel-size products in a variety of scents.

$10
$6
Kohl's

Versace Bright Crystal Women's Perfume

Versace Bright Crystal is a beautiful fresh fragrance that's long-lasting without being overpowering. You'll get lots of compliments when you wear this scent, especially if you have this travel-size on hand.

$16
Kohl's

PUR Skin Perfecting Foundation Brush

A quality makeup brush is essential when you're getting ready. This PUR brush is super soft to give you that airbrush effect with both liquid and powder makeup.

$28
$14
Kohl's

Lauren Conrad Beauty The Mascara

Who could ever forget that iconic mascara tear from Lauren Conrad on The Hills? Now she has her own mascara and its formula is smudge-proof and flake-free.

$10
$8
Kohl's

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser

The La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Cleanser is nothing short of amazing. It clears up acne breakouts, smooths skin texture, and diminishes excess oil.

$15
Kohl's

While you're thinking about beauty, don't forget your feet! Find out why Baby Foot is the product you need to get ready for summer.

