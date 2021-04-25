Oscars 2021: How Glenn Close's Authenticity Made Her An Unexpected Social Media Icon

Glenn Close has had many roles over her decades in Hollywood, but social media sensation is a new one for the acclaimed star.
The eight-time Oscar nominee has cemented her status as an Instagram icon thanks to her candid—and often hilarious—posts. Close kicked off Oscar Sunday quite literally with a viral video of her receiving a CBD cream foot massage and pedicure ahead of the red carpet. The extra pampering definitely paid off. As she joked to E!'s Giuliana Rancic,"I'm feeling great, my shoes are comfortable."
Close is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Hillbilly Elegy, which is based on J.D. Vance's autobiography. Close is unrecognizable onscreen as a Vance's chain-smoking grandmother, Mamaw. And, she kept all those t-shirts, "baggy jeans and Nikes" as costume souvenirs from the film, she confessed on the red carpet. The pieces went into Close's collection of over 800 costume items housed at Indiana University.
Could she be transforming into Mamaw again anytime soon for Instagram fans? Only if the versatile star feels like it.
Close explained that she always follows her heart when it comes to sharing on social media. "Sometimes I don't do it for a while because it's not kind of natural to me," Close confessed. "If I think I can do something that other people might be interested in or I can crack myself up or it's a beautiful sunset, you know, whatever comes into my head. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but I decided that if I was going to do it, it has to just basically be me. So, for better or worse, that's what you get."
Her authenticity extends beyond Instagram and into the roles that Close selects. The actress will decide within the first ten pages of a script whether the part is worth taking. "I also don't want to go over territory I've been over before, kind of psychologically and emotionally," she explained. "So, I'm always up for something new."
She did however opt for something a little familiar by reuniting with director Ron Howard for Hillbilly Elegy 25 years after first working together. Their dynamic was "effortless" after a quarter century, she said. "When you go through an initial wonderful experience with somebody in our profession...you respect each other," Close continued. "It was wonderful being back with Ron."
Like Hollywood itself, it's clear Close is reinventing herself in every way. While she has been nominated seven times prior to tonight without nabbing an Oscar, she told Rancic about a "fantasy" for winning. Instead of keeping her Oscar on a mantle or in the bathroom, she is determined to share her award with people everywhere. "I might take it to the local library for people to look at," Close added. "I might take it to the coffee shop that I go to a lot so that people can see what it's like, so that you kind of can bring this world into everyday life."
And here's hoping Close takes home the gold!