I Used Cookie Dough to Try and Befriend My Imaginary Internet BFF

To follow Amanda Hirsch, better known by her handle, Not Skinny But Not Fat, is to know her.

While I've actually never met her, I am one of NSBNF's 304,000 followers on Instagram, so that makes me privy to some essential info. I know she has a devoted husband (a.k.a. Husb) who is a good cook, but mostly stays off-screen. I've watched her son Noah, 9 months, try his first solid foods. I've seen the inside of her apartment and know it has great lighting for selfies. I'm aware she went DOY-free (no dairy, no soy, please and thank you!) after welcoming Noah. Basically, I know more about Amanda than I do most of my IRL friends and, truthfully, check in with her more than them.

But, in a year where living pretty much alone for several months limited my human interaction to waving at my mailman through my window and I felt my friendships dropping like flies due to the pandemic, following Amanda felt like making a BFF I could just laugh with over frivolous celebrity gossip and reality TV shows. And listening to her podcast, Not Skinny But Not Fat, filled the wine-glass shaped hole in my heart where s--t-talking happy hours used to reside.