Which of Gwen Stefani's Famous Friends Won't Be at Her Wedding to Blake Shelton? She Says...

Gwen Stefani just dropped some news that might disappoint Adam Levine, not to mention the other famous pals who are tight with her and fiancé Blake Shelton.
During her visit to Late Night on Thursday, April 22, the "Rich Girl" singer told host Seth Meyers that while she would be honored to have the Maroon 5 frontman perform at her upcoming wedding, the couple is currently not planning to throw a star-studded affair.
"I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding, but you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," Gwen shared. "I feel like we're not. I feel like we're just gonna go with a playlist. We're keeping it very simple—really simple."
Seth then said he assumed this might be because the guest list will "have a lot of musicians," which would put pressure on a wedding band. But as it turned out, this wasn't exactly the reason for the pair who got engaged in October.
"I think that the guest list will not have a lot of musicians," she replied. "It's gonna be, like, my mom and my dad and just literally going to be just family, and we are looking forward to that."
The 51-year-old vocalist went on to clarify that this wouldn't mean that the nuptials would be a snoozer. "Though, it's going to be fun," Gwen explained. "We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big, like—you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."
It appears that the couple may have altered their wedding plans a bit in recent months. Back in December, Blake told Seth that he planned to call in "a lot of favors" for the event, which included getting Adam to perform.
When asked about this during a radio interview last month, Adam said he would be "honored" to perform but added, "They won't ask me, though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody."
Gwen didn't say anything to Seth about when the wedding is likely to happen, but Blake told Today last month that it will be "hopefully this summer."
That said, as it now stands, it appears that neither Adam nor Luke should currently be rehearsing a version of the "Chicken Dance" in their spare time.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)