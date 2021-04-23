Why Cassie Randolph Says She Won't Talk About Colton Underwood Anymore

Cassie Randolph is leaving the past in the past.
The 25-year-old Bachelor Nation standout, who split with former The Bachelor lead Colton Underwood last May after meeting during his season that aired in 2019, took to her YouTube channel on Thursday, April 22. In her new vlog, she informed fans that she doesn't plan to say anything further about her ex coming out as gay last week during his sit-down on Good Morning America.
"Before I get into anything, I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the kind comments and messages from you guys," Cassie shared in the footage without explicitly naming Colton. "I really appreciate it regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week. Just want to let you know that I'm not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now."
She continued, "There's a lot of layers to it, and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward. So if I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know. But for now, just wanted to say thank you for all the kind messages and comments and DMs, and although I can't respond to all of you guys, I want you to know that I read them, and I'm so thankful, and I feel very loved and supported."
Before moving on to provide a virtual tour of her newly purchased home in Orange County, Calif, she concluded her message with, "I appreciate you guys so much."
After Colton, 29, came out as gay during an interview with Robin Roberts that aired on Wednesday, April 14, Cassie took to her Instagram Story on April 16 to share her appreciation to her supportive fans.
"Thank you everyone for all the kind comments and messages," she wrote at the time. "It means so much."
Colton's season, which was promoted with marketing touting his self-proclaimed virgin status, is perhaps best remembered for his dramatic jump over a fence in pursuit of Cassie's love. The pair never got engaged and ended their relationship just shy of two years in May 2020.
In September, she filed a restraining order against him, and in court documents obtained by E! News, she accused Colton of "stalking" and "harassing" her between June and August 2020. Cassie dropped the restraining order in November, with Colton telling E! News in a statement at that time, "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns."
During his April 14 GMA interview, Colton apologized to Cassie for how their relationship ended and admitted he "made a lot of bad choices." He also maintained he was truly in love with her, explaining, "If I'm being very honest, I loved everything about her, and it's hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on."
As E! News previously reported, Cassie had not been aware of Colton's plans to come out on the ABC morning show.
"She doesn't know what to think at this time," an insider told E! News last week. "She's still processing it all."
Watch Cassie's message in the above video.