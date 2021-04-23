See Zendaya and Storm Reid Prove Their Sisterhood Transcends Euphoria

Here's the feel good moment you need today: Zendaya wiped away Storm Reid's literal tears during their recent love fest.
As HBO viewers are aware, Storm plays little sister Gia to Zendaya's character, Rue, on Euphoria. However, Z isn't just Storm's big sis onscreen. The actresses seriously call each other their sisters in real life, too.
The stars made it official at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, April 22, sharing a moving moment on the red carpet.
Ahead of the show, Storm told Zendaya, "Thank you for the constant—like I say all the time—inspiration. There's lots of people that came into my life—" The 17 year old trailed off before she started to tear up, saying, "Ah, I'm gonna cry. There's lot of people—why am I crying! I hate crying!"
Zendaya, 24, walked over to hug and comfort her. While wiping away her tears, she assured her, "It's so cute! Don't cry!"
Storm tried to compose herself and continued, "There's lots of people that came into my life when Wrinkle [in Time] came out. And they were like, ‘Oh yeah, I'm here to support you.' But you were one of those people that stuck to that. So for that, thank you."
Zendaya couldn't help but gush over her co-star in return. "You're my baby sister," she said. "We met—right?—our first time in a Ben and Jerry's, when she was so tiny. And then here we are, we're real life sisters, I believe that."
The Spider-Man alum continued, "And TV sisters, and I'm so proud of everything that you do. You know that. I'm a ride or die and I'll continue to support everything you do. You're phenomenal and the love is mutual."
Storm has been a big supporter of Zendaya's career, too. In fact, the actress had the best reaction when Z won her first Emmy Award for the role of Rue in September 2020.
"Let's go!" she screamed in a viral video. "I'm so proud of her. I'm so excited. Oh my god! Congratulations Z, I love you."
After fans clamored for more episodes of Euphoria, HBO followed it up with a two-part seasonal special focusing on Rue and Jules in December and January. Earlier this year, Zendaya again collaborated with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson on the film Malcolm & Marie.
Watch Zendaya and Storm's red carpet reunion above.