How Jennifer Lopez Is Leaning on Ex Marc Anthony After Breakup From Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is proving that it takes a village—and she's leaning on her support system a little extra these days.
Fresh off her breakup from Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo is finding solace in her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.
A source close to the "Pa Ti" singer tells E! News that Marc has been a huge help in the wake of the split and has "stepped up" even more than usual as a father to their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz.
"He's a great dad and has been there for Jennifer and the kids," the source says. "He knows that she is hard at work and going through a stressful time in her life."
According to the insider, Marc has really tried to be there for her, and he's spending more time with their children while she has been filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.
The source goes on, "He is always making sure that the kids have everything they need and trying to make it easier on Jennifer while she is away and working."
He even offered his house to the Second Act star, reveals the source, who describes Marc as "a great friend" to her in these trying times. They were married from 2004 to 2014.
On April 15, J.Lo, 51, and A.Rod, 45, officially announced that they were ending their engagement. The former couple issued a joint statement, which read, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so... We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
The same day, Jennifer turned heads when she liked a savage Instagram post with a quote: "Don't make her think you care when you have never given a f--k about her."
The split wasn't sudden, as rumors had spread of their breakup one month prior. However, the pair shut down the gossip at the time by saying they were simply "working through some things." The former Yankees player later flew out to the Dominican Republic to try to make amends with his fiancée.
A source close to the couple told E! News that Jennifer finally decided to end things with A.Rod and felt "at peace" with them going their separate ways. Another source explained, "Once her trust is broken, there's no turning around. She feels good about her decision because she knows A.Rod will still be in her life, just in a different capacity."
While she and the athlete were dating, they co-parented her twins as well as Alex's daughters, 16-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.
With A.Rod now out of the picture, it seems J.Lo has been relying more on Marc when it comes to parenting her two kids.
She's previously credited the In the Heights actor for helping her find confidence in her 30s. As Jennifer recently shared, "I was doing all these things in like my personal relationships that didn't seem like I was loving myself, but I didn't even understand the concept of it. It took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me."