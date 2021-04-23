How Jennifer Lopez Is Leaning on Ex Marc Anthony After Breakup From Alex Rodriguez

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Bids Farewell to Jennifer Lopez With Special Tribute

Jennifer Lopez is proving that it takes a village—and she's leaning on her support system a little extra these days.

Fresh off her breakup from Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo is finding solace in her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

A source close to the "Pa Ti" singer tells E! News that Marc has been a huge help in the wake of the split and has "stepped up" even more than usual as a father to their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz.

"He's a great dad and has been there for Jennifer and the kids," the source says. "He knows that she is hard at work and going through a stressful time in her life."

According to the insider, Marc has really tried to be there for her, and he's spending more time with their children while she has been filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

The source goes on, "He is always making sure that the kids have everything they need and trying to make it easier on Jennifer while she is away and working."