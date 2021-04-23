Morgan Stewart's Husband Jordan McGraw Just Released a Love Song About Her & We're Swooning

Morgan Stewart is one lucky lady.
After welcoming daughter Row in Feb. 2021, the Nightly Pop and Daily Pop co-host has been enjoying parenthood with husband Jordan McGraw. Now the proud papa is putting his admiration for new mom Stewart into song, and we're swooning!
The musician's just-released pop song "HER" is ripe for dancing—and even might leave Stewart blushing over the lovey-dovey lyrics. "You turn me on, I turn you on," McGraw sings, later adding, "And my head hits like woah /Baby, don't stop now."
McGraw gushes that Stewart is his one and only. "'Cause I know you love me better than I know myself," McGraw croons. "I keep chasing her."
The couple revealed they were expecting their first child in Aug. 2020, and later tied the knot in Dec. 2020. McGraw first captioned on Instagram following their pregnancy announcement that he has "been working on my dad jokes for years."
"During the process of recording the song, I was chasing my now-wife," McGraw admitted about the inspiration for the song. "While I was on tour, I was trying to figure out how to woo her. It was the perfect storm of the song growing with the actual process of she and I growing into what we are. Everything worked out naturally."
This isn't McGraw's first hit tune. The longtime musician left band Hundred Handed in 2019 to pursue a career as a solo artist, launching with a star-studded video for single "Flexible."
McGraw, who is Dr. Phil's son, called on A-list pals like T-Pain and John Mayer for cameos in the music video which was directed by none other than Joe Jonas. McGraw's subsequent track with Sarah Hyland was even nominated for a Teen Choice Award the same year.
"HER" marks his first music debut for 2021, and reunites McGraw with Joe and Nick Jonas as co-songwriters along with Ross Golan and The Space Primates. McGraw is also signed to Joe's label, Let's Get It Records! Fans will be treated to a special live performance of "HER" on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, Apr. 26.
Listen to Jordan's sweet love song about Morgan for yourself!