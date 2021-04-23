Morgan Stewart's Husband Jordan McGraw Just Released a Love Song About Her & We're Swooning

Watch : Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Morgan Stewart is one lucky lady.

After welcoming daughter Row in Feb. 2021, the Nightly Pop and Daily Pop co-host has been enjoying parenthood with husband Jordan McGraw. Now the proud papa is putting his admiration for new mom Stewart into song, and we're swooning!

The musician's just-released pop song "HER" is ripe for dancing—and even might leave Stewart blushing over the lovey-dovey lyrics. "You turn me on, I turn you on," McGraw sings, later adding, "And my head hits like woah /Baby, don't stop now."

McGraw gushes that Stewart is his one and only. "'Cause I know you love me better than I know myself," McGraw croons. "I keep chasing her."

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child in Aug. 2020, and later tied the knot in Dec. 2020. McGraw first captioned on Instagram following their pregnancy announcement that he has "been working on my dad jokes for years."