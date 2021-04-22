Dexter Revival Gets a Telling New Teaser: He's Back to Murdering

Watch : Michael C. Hall's Eight Years on "Dexter"

If there's one thing we know about Dexter's true nature, it's that he likes to murder.

Showtime has released a brief teaser for the upcoming Dexter revival, and it offers both a nod to the show's much-maligned original lumberjack ending and a promise of what's to come. And what's to come is probably going to be a lot of murdering.

The teaser is just footage of an ax hitting a tree stump, with a fire burning in the background. In voiceover, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) says, "There really is nothing like getting back to nature...my nature."

Again, he means murder. Sure, Dexter only kills people who are very bad, but we still can't forget that this man is a serial killer we all decided to love. Things were weird in 2006, and they may be even weirder now!

Our biggest question (well, one of them) is whether or not this serial killer really has just been a lumberjack ever since the show first ended in 2013. We thought not based on showrunner Clyde Phillips saying the new series will have "no resemblance" to the original finale, but somebody out here is still chopping wood.