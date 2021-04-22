Prince Harry's U.K. Visit "Broke the Ice" Between Estranged Royal Family Members

Watch : Prince Harry Arrives in London for Prince Philip's Funeral

Last week, Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the first time since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family, but his homecoming was not the event that's been depicted by the British tabloids.

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie's report for Bazaar.com, the Duke of Sussex made sure to leave the drama at the door, instead focusing on spending time with his grandmother and cousins.

"This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives," a source close to Harry told the outlet. "It was very much a family-focused period of time."

And though the insider said Prince Harry's "outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length" with Prince Charles or Prince William, Prince Philip's funeral "broke the ice for future conversations."