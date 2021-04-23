Scott Disick Declares His Love for Kourtney Kardashian & Asks Her About Their Future

Watch : Kim's BFFs Paris & Addison: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep6)

Putting his heart on his sleeve.

On tonight, April 22's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick declared his love for Kourtney Kardashian and asked for insight about their future. This conversation came about after Scott felt the mother of three was flirting with the vacation home's lifeguard.

Although Kourtney assured Scott that she had zero interest in the lifeguard, the Talentless founder opened up about his insecurities surrounding his ex's personal life. After revealing that it "hurts" him to see Kourtney with someone else, Scott expressed that he was unhappy with their relationship being stuck in a "whole limbo state."

"I'm OK with you, I guess, doing whatever you want if you can just make the final decision of that you and I are never going to try to be a family again," he told Kourtney. "Then I could move on and I could deal with you being with other people."