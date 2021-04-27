2021 OscarsJLo & ARodTeen MomTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Soak Up the Sun Like These Stars in Colored Lens Sunglasses

Block the haters with these chic sunnies!

By Emily Spain Apr 27, 2021 3:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Tuesday Trends- Tinted SunglassesInstagram

Whether they use them to go incognito, block the haters or make a fashion statement, celebrities sure do know how to rock a pair of sunglasses. Recently, stars like Chloe Bailey, Christina Aquilera and Vanessa Hudgens sported this season's must-have accessory: Colored Lens Sunglasses. And we're so here for it! Not only is this trend affordable, but it's a fun and easy way to incorporate some color into your wardrobe. 

Below we rounded up nine tinted shades that will instantly up your style game and help you look as cool as your favorite celebs!

read
Prairie Dresses Are the One Trend to Get Us Out of Sweatpants

QUAY x Saweetie Catwalk

If Saweetie is involved, count us in! We love this cat eye style featuring angular edges and the perfect pink and orange gradient lenses.

$65
QUAY

The Goldie

With 100% UVA/UVB protection and blue-light-blocking technology, you can rock these stylish shades with ease and confidence knowing your precious eyes will be protected. 

$40
Privé Revaux

Burbank Rose

We're obsessed with the rosy mirrored tint and contrasting black frame on these sunnies! Plus, they offer polarization and 100% UV protection.

$58
Blenders Eyewear

Olivet Sunglasses

Soak up the sun in style with these reflective shades! With an orange tint and gold hardware, they'll elevate any summer fit.

$50
$10
White Fox Boutique

QUAY x Saweetie No Cap Sunglasses

Featuring beveled edge lenses and chain-link arms, you'll look oh so trendy with these sunnies on whether you're at the beach or running errands around town!

$58
QUAY

PAMIX Retro Trendy Aviator Sunglasses

We bought these last week and we refuse to take them off because we look 1000% cooler with them on or at least we hope! With bold orange tinted lenses and classic black aviator frame, what's not to love!

$14
Amazon

SA106 Retro Vintage Flat Color Circle Round Lens Sunglasses

Channel fashion icon Ozzy Osbourne with these purple shades! Besides the fun shape, these sunnies will make any outfit look groovier.

$10
Amazon

Billie

With 100% UV400 (UVA & UVB) protection and anti-scratch coating, these golden oversized glasses will last you all summer-long. Not to mention, the frame style is so chic!

$75
$70
Yesglasses

