Proof Queer Eye Season 6 Is Finally Underway

After production shut down last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Queer Eye season six appears to be underway in Texas. See the new update.

By Alyssa Ray Apr 22, 2021 9:57 PM
Watch: "Queer Eye" Star Jonathan Van Ness Is Married!

Queer Eye season six is finally happening. Can you believe?

On Wednesday, April 21, Bobby Berk—the show's resident interior design guru—teased some news that is sure to get Queer Eye fans excited. In an image shared with his almost 3 million followers, Bobby and co-star Karamo were seen dressed in cowboy-inspired ensembles, which is fitting since the new season of the Netflix hit takes place in Texas.

Alongside the new picture, Bobby wrote, "Show me you're from Texas without telling me you're from Texas. #houstonboys"

Antoni Porowski, the show's food and wine expert, also took to his Instagram story to share a sneak peek of his cowboy boots, writing, "@lucchese is the new sneaker apparently."

These social media updates come almost a week after Karamo teased the Fab Five's return to production for season six. "2 more days till we are reunited," the culture expert wrote at the time. "And back to work! #QESeason6."

photos
The Cast of Queer Eye's Best Friend Moments

As E! News readers well know, back in early 2020, the Fab Five—including Bobby, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni, Tan France and Karamo—were filming in the Lone Star state for a new season of Queer Eye. Yet, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, production was shut down. And, as Bobby told E!'s Justin Sylvester last April, the Queer Eye crew got "through almost one episode" before production was halted.

He added, "Me and a few of the other boys just decided to stay here, because we didn't really know how long we were gonna be shut down."

Almost a year later, it appears that the Fab Five are back at it and headquartered in Austin, Texas. As Netflix previously shared, this season the gang will "scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC."

Check out Bobby's Texas-inspired new photo above and relive the Fab Five's season six promotional photos below.

Netflix
Fab Five

Who will be the first cast member to wear chaps?

Netflix
Jonathan Van Ness

Please let there be some big Texas hair this season.

Netflix
Antoni Porowski

Antoni better be making some Tex-Mex food this year.

Netflix
Tan France

We better see a fair amount of cowboy boots and hats this season.

Netflix
Karamo

Not sure what Karamo has to do with the rodeo?

Netflix
Bobby Berk

Will Bobby draw inspiration from Fixer Upper and use a lot of shiplap in season six?

Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix.

