Ramona Singer Sounds Off on RHONY Newbie Eboni K. Williams & That "Help" Comment

Ramona Singer is sounding off on The Real Housewives of New York City's newest star Eboni K. Williams.
RHONY's first Black Housewife made a splash in the wild season 13 trailer, which teased that Eboni will confront Ramona this season over a certain comment she makes.
"I get my help wrong," Ramona says in the trailer after confusing her house staff. "She said she gets her help wrong?" Eboni overhears.
Eboni later tells the RHONY O.G., "'The help' comment was a little triggering for me."
Now, Ramona is clearing up any rumors of a beef between her and Eboni.
"It wasn't 'the help'...What I said was, 'I cannot remember the names of my help. I can't remember the names of the people who help me," Ramona told E! News exclusively ahead of the May 6 season premiere.
Ramona insists there's no bad blood between her and Eboni over her choice of words.
"There really was no tension," she explained. "She just explained what using the word ‘the help' means; I didn't use the word 'the help' but she educated me and brought me up to speed on what she feels and I respect that."
With that beef squashed, Ramona shared of Eboni's addition to the cast, "She basically fit seamlessly from the get-go, not to say she didn't have conflict with some of us or all of us. I love the fact that she makes a mean French martini. That's one of my new favorite drinks."
Ramona continued, "I really bonded with her right away. We were both amazed. She's amazed, I'm amazed, just how we kind of get each other and were in sync in so many ways. She's an independent woman who's self-made, she put herself through college. So we have a lot of similarities that way and in other ways, but you'll see on the show."
One co-star who Ramona isn't as close with this season? Leah McSweeney.
"You'll see there's some conflict at times—some intense conflict—but basically she respects me, I respect her," Ramona revealed. "We have some difference of opinion sometimes but I think we both understand where the other person is coming from."
Leah recently celebrated one year of sobriety after her season 12 partying ruffled Ramona's feathers on several different occasions last year. "I think she's a better person when she's not drinking," Ramona shared.
The Real Housewives of New York City returns Tuesday, May 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Bing past season on Peacock any time.
