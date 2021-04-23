Cardi B Launches Her First Apparel Collaboration With Reebok

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's some clothes in this house. There's some clothes in this house. Certified chic, seven days a week. Cardi B and Reebok make other brands weak. Just like her music, Cardi B's shoe collection with Reebok is a massive hit. Now, she and Reebok are teaming up again, for her first-ever apparel launch. The Summertime Fine Collection drops on April 23 along with coordinating Cardi B Club C sneakers.
The looks were inspired by the 90s with inspiration from the rapper's childhood memories on the Coney Island boardwalk. The fashions promise to "be unapologetically in your face," just like Cardi herself. She shared, "This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing" with inclusive sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X.
When you see the clothes, you'll say "I Like It," but you better "Press" that checkout button because the "Writing On the Wall" clear: this drop well sell out ASAP. Oh, and everything is $80 or less. Check out our favorites below.
Reebok Cardi B Crop Sweatshirt
This oversized crop sweatshirt is available in crisp purple or black. When you wear it, you'll "move through the world with no filter," just like Cardi herself.
Reebok Cardi B Mesh High Rise Leggings
The high-waisted leggings have a built-in leg-lengthening effect along with mesh panels and a light, airy feel. Get them in black, purple, or both.
Reebok Cardi Coated Club C Double Women's Shoes
Complete a monochromatic look with these sneakers that come in purple or black with red detailing.
Reebok Cardi Bralette
Rock this bralette for low-impact workouts or just every single day if you want to. It's also available in purple.
Reebok Cardi B Two-in-One Bodysuit
This mesh bodysuit would look great with leggings, a pair of jeans, or miniskirt. The possibilities are endless, really. It also comes in purple.
Cardi B Long Sleeve Crop Top
This wrap-around crop top is made from soft, stretchy fabric. It has a deep neckline and straps can be tied in the front or the back. Get it in black or purple.
Reebok Cardi B Joggers
How many pairs of black joggers is too many? There's "No Limit," to paraphrase Cardi.
If you're looking for more Cardi B-influenced fashion, check out this trend that she Beyoncé, and Kristin Cavallari are rocking for spring.