Cardi B Launches Her First Apparel Collaboration With Reebok

There's some clothes in this house. There's some clothes in this house. Just hurry up before they all sell out.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 23, 2021 2:00 PM
There's some clothes in this house. There's some clothes in this house. Certified chic, seven days a week. Cardi B and Reebok make other brands weak. Just like her music, Cardi B's shoe collection with Reebok is a massive hit. Now, she and Reebok are teaming up again, for her first-ever apparel launch. The Summertime Fine Collection drops on April 23 along with coordinating Cardi B Club C sneakers.

The looks were inspired by the 90s with inspiration from the rapper's childhood memories on the Coney Island boardwalk. The fashions promise to "be unapologetically in your face," just like Cardi herself. She shared, "This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing" with inclusive sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X. 

When you see the clothes, you'll say "I Like It," but you better "Press" that checkout button because the "Writing On the Wall" clear: this drop well sell out ASAP. Oh, and everything is $80 or less. Check out our favorites below.

The New Cardi B x Reebok Line is Here to Help You Be Unapologetically You

Reebok Cardi B Crop Sweatshirt

This oversized crop sweatshirt is available in crisp purple or black. When you wear it, you'll "move through the world with no filter," just like Cardi herself.

$55
Reebok

Reebok Cardi B Mesh High Rise Leggings

The high-waisted leggings have a built-in leg-lengthening effect along with mesh panels and a light, airy feel. Get them in black, purple, or both.

$65
Reebok

Trending Stories

1

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested for Domestic Violence

2

Katharine McPhee's Nursery Pics Prove Rennie's Never Alone in His Crib

3
Exclusive

How Jana Kramer's Inner Circle Reacted to Mike Caussin Divorce Filing

Reebok Cardi Coated Club C Double Women's Shoes

Complete a monochromatic look with these sneakers that come in purple or black with red detailing.

$80
Reebok

Reebok Cardi Bralette

Rock this bralette for low-impact workouts or just every single day if you want to. It's also available in purple.

$40
Reebok

Reebok Cardi B Two-in-One Bodysuit

This mesh bodysuit would look great with leggings, a pair of jeans, or miniskirt. The possibilities are endless, really. It also comes in purple.

$60
Reebok

Cardi B Long Sleeve Crop Top

This wrap-around crop top is made from soft, stretchy fabric. It has a deep neckline and straps can be tied in the front or the back. Get it in black or purple.

$50
Reebok

Reebok Cardi B Joggers

How many pairs of black joggers is too many? There's "No Limit," to paraphrase Cardi.

$50
Reebok

If you're looking for more Cardi B-influenced fashion, check out this trend that she Beyoncé, and Kristin Cavallari are rocking for spring.

