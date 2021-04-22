Reality Steve Apologizes After Demi Burnett Accuses Him of Making Unwanted Sexual Advance

Reality Steve's Steve Carbone is apologizing to Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett after she accused him of making an "unwanted and unprompted sexual advance" towards her.

After the Bachelor in Paradise star claimed the blogger called her last August to tell her about his "graphic sex dream" about her, Steve took to Twitter to issue a response.

"I had no idea at the time that conversation made you feel that way," he tweeted to Demi on April 22. "I am apologizing now knowing how uncomfortable I made you feel. I crossed boundaries I didn't think at the time I was crossing. I did not know this until today. So for that, I hope you can accept my apology."

After a follower noted Steve's apology felt like he was blaming Demi, Steve insisted this wasn't the case. "I'm not blaming her at all," he continued. "I did not know about how she felt until less than an hour ago. So once I found out she felt this way, I apologized to her both personally and here on Twitter."