Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photos of Her and Jason Sudeikis' Kids to Celebrate Son's Birthday

Olivia Wilde is one proud mom!

The 37-year-old actress and director and ex Jason Sudeikis' eldest child, son Otis Alexander Sudeikis, turned 7 on Tuesday, April 20. In honor of his birthday, Olivia shared a sweet photo of herself kissing the boy on her Instagram Story two days later.

"My heart turned 7," she captioned the pic, adding a red heart emoji.

Also on Thursday, April 22, Olivia posted on her regular Instagram feed a photo of Otis and his little sister Daisy Josephine Sudeikis, 4, shown from behind and sitting on a boat approaching a bridge. She posted two baby chick emojis in the caption.

Olivia rarely shares pics of the children on social media, and when she has, she has often used the same emojis. Jason, 45, has never posted pics of the kids online. He has a verified account only on Twitter, where he doesn't tweet. He does, however, describe himself in his profile as "Otis and Daisy's personal driver."