Chris Noth's Favorite Sex and the City Scene May Surprise You

Chris Noth is revealing his favorite episode of Sex and the City—and let's just say, it's a real gas.
During a recent guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 66-year-old actor shared he loved the scene where Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw farted in front of his character Mr. Big.
"I insisted on doing the sound to get it right," he said, "because I'm an expert in farts."
In the 1998 episode, titled "The Drought," Carrie passes gas in front of Mr. Big while they're in bed together. Mortified, she buries herself under the sheets, but Big warns her, "It might be worse under there." Carrie leaves his apartment and avoids him for the rest of the day. And even after Carrie tries to move on, Big can't resist poking a little fun at her, leaving a whoopee cushion under her seat at dinner. Carrie becomes worried after she and Big start having less sex and realizes how stressed she is about always seeming perfect.
Noth also enjoyed the 2000 episode "Cock a Doodle Do!," particularly the part where Big leans in to kiss Carrie by the Central Park Boathouse and they both fall into the lake. In fact, Noth said he and Parker had only one take to get the shot.
"There were so many great moments in the series of comedy," he said. "It was just a blast to do it."
While it's been confirmed that Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all returning for the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…, HBO Max has not shared whether Noth will take part. And he's playing coy.
After Page Six published a report saying Noth would not reprise his role, several fans took to Instagram to express their disappointment. When one follower asked him to reconsider, he replied by writing,"Well if Page Six says it…it must be true" with a winking emoji. And when another commenter claimed to be heartbroken over the news, Noth posted, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."
