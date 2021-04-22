Chris Noth's Favorite Sex and the City Scene May Surprise You

Chris Noth is revealing his favorite episode of Sex and the City—and let's just say, it's a real gas.

During a recent guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 66-year-old actor shared he loved the scene where Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw farted in front of his character Mr. Big.

"I insisted on doing the sound to get it right," he said, "because I'm an expert in farts."

In the 1998 episode, titled "The Drought," Carrie passes gas in front of Mr. Big while they're in bed together. Mortified, she buries herself under the sheets, but Big warns her, "It might be worse under there." Carrie leaves his apartment and avoids him for the rest of the day. And even after Carrie tries to move on, Big can't resist poking a little fun at her, leaving a whoopee cushion under her seat at dinner. Carrie becomes worried after she and Big start having less sex and realizes how stressed she is about always seeming perfect.