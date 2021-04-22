Nick Carter and Wife Lauren Announce Birth of Baby Amid "Minor Complications"

Watch : Does Nick Carter Think His Son Will Follow In His Footsteps?

Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt Carter have welcomed a baby, but the Backstreet Boys star has revealed that the newborn's birth didn't go as planned.

"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," Nick tweeted on Thursday, April 22. "But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."

"I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time," he later added. "We will keep you updated."

The 41-year-old singer sparked concern from fans on Wednesday, April 21, when he posted a photo of himself in the hospital. "Yes I'm a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby," he wrote on Instagram alongside the picture, adding the hashtags #fatherhood #prayers.