Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Recalls Moment He and His Fiancé Were Turned Away From Wedding Venue

Wedding planning is supposed to be a joyous time for a couple. But in an interview for The Knot's Summer 2021 issue, Jonathan Bennett and his fiancé Jaymes Vaughan opened up about the discrimination they faced while searching for a venue.

For years, the Mean Girls alum and the Celebrity Page host, who got engaged in November 2020, dreamed of tying the knot at Palace Resorts in Mexico. However, they changed their plans after they were turned away.

"When we got engaged, the owner said he couldn't marry us because we're two men and it goes against his morals," Bennett recalled. "That was a sucker punch to the gut. We decided in that moment that our wedding was bigger than us. It's our wedding, but it isn't just about us. It's about the LGBTQ+ community. We're really making a point to make this wedding very loud on purpose."

They decided they would exchange vows at the UNICO Hotel. "When we first started talking about having our wedding there, they were excited for us," Vaughan said, "which is what everyone's wedding is supposed to be."