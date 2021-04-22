Sofia Richie Narrowly Avoids "Very Awkward" Run-In With Scott Disick's Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Sofia Richie is just trying to get her sweat on in peace.
But she nearly encountered her ex Scott Disick's current girlfriend Amelia Hamlin when she went to celebrity hot-spot Forma Pilates on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 21. An eyewitness tells E! News they saw Sofia enter the intimate studio for her session, before returning to her car after just a few minutes.
A source exclusively explains to E! News that, rather than rub elbows with the model, she decided to skip her workout.
"It was a very awkward situation for Sofia and she didn't know Amelia was also going to be taking class at the same time," the insider explains. "She just wanted to avoid the situation all together so that's why she left."
Shortly after Sofia's swift departure, Amelia arrived in an all-beige ensemble and Yeezy slides.
The source adds, "Sofia has been going to Forma Pilates longer than Amelia and didn't think they would have any run-in issues." (According to Vogue, Sofia's been taking the class since at least 2019.)
Sofia has, of course, moved on from Scott and is dating Elliot Grainge, who Lionel Richie has given his stamp of approval. Nonetheless, the source says, "It would have been extremely awkward if they saw each other."
After all, Sofia and Scott dated for more than three years, before splitting in August for the final time. By November, Scott was already seeing Amelia.
At the time, E! News reported that there were "no hard feelings" between Sofia and Amelia. As the insider put it, Sofia and Amelia ran "in the same circles," but they weren't "super close."
All the same, the source explained it was "definitely weird" for Sofia to see Scott move on with Amelia. "It's awkward and it's been brought up around Sofia's friends, but she and Amelia don't have a friendship so she is brushing it off."
Fast forward more than six months later and Sofia is happily dating Elliot. This month, a source told E! that the two have been "family friends" and only recently did things turn romantic.
So what made Sofia view Elliot as a potential love match? According to the source, "She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy." It certainly helps that he's easy on the eyes, too!