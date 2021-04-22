Jana KramerChrissy TeigenOscarsKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

What the Child Stars From Your Favorite Oscar Films Are Up to Today

Every awards season seems to produce a child star we can't get enough of. See where the child performers from your favorite Oscar movies are today.

By Alyssa Ray Apr 22, 2021 4:00 PM
Alan Kim is the latest child star to win our hearts.

As E! News readers well know, the young Minari actor has won over (mostly at-home) movie viewers thanks to his adorable performances on- and off-screen. In the Oscar-nominated drama, Alan plays David Yi, a first-generation American Korean child whose family has relocated to rural Arkansas.

In addition to giving a heartwarming performance on the big screen, Alan's acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards left us all feeling good. Back in March, the 8-year-old actor took home the Best Young Actor prize at the awards show.

And, during his acceptance speech, the overwhelmed youngster broke down in tears. "Thank you, thank you. First of all, I want to thank all the critics who voted, and my family," Alan said before listing his loved ones. As he became overcome with emotion, Alan apologized and even pinched himself.

He added, "I hope I get to be in other movies."

photos
The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

This has been the cutest thing to happen throughout all of 2021's awards season. Of course, Alan is just the latest child star to win over the hearts of moviegoers.

In fact, every few years, a new crop of promising young performers dominate the red carpets, industry events and more. Last year, we couldn't get enough of the pint-sized stars from JoJo Rabbit. And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the always adorable Jacob Tremblay, who starred in 2015's Room.

Moviestore/Shutterstock/Holmes via Getty Images/Fred Hayes/Getty Images/Peter Kramer/Getty Images/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

How about Quvenzhané Wallis? What is the Beasts of the Southern Wild actress up to these days?

For an update on the child stars from your favorite Oscar movies, scroll through the images below!

Randy Holmes via Getty Images/Moviestore/Shutterstock
Alan Kim

It's safe to say that 8-year-old Alan Kim won over audiences with his adorable performance in Minari, which is up for six awards at the 2021 Oscars. However, he's continued to steal our hearts throughout awards season. Case in point: Alan got adorably emotional as he accepted his Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor.

As for what's next for the child star? He'll be starring opposite Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher in Latchkey Kids.

Fox Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Roman Griffin Davis

Audiences couldn't get enough of Roman Griffin Davis as the titular character in Taika Waititi's 2019 Oscar-winning film, Jojo Rabbit. On-screen, Roman played a 10-year-old Hitler Youth member who began questioning his beliefs after he discovered that his mother was hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Off-screen, Roman proved to be charming and sweet-natured as he participated in fun games for press tours, red carpets and more.

Following the success of JoJo Rabbit, Roman will star in Silent Night.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Steve Granitz/WireImage
Archie Yates

Another adorable Jojo Rabbit child star! 

Archie Yates' portrayal of Jojo's best friend Yorki was totally heartwarming and fans couldn't get enough of him on the red carpet. Thankfully, Archie, now 12, isn't going anywhere as he's been named the lead of Disney+'s Home Alone reboot.

Caitlin Cronenberg/Element/No Trace Camping/Kobal/Shutterstock/Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jacob Tremblay

Moviegoers were blown away by 7-year-old Jacob Tremblay's performance in Room. So much so, the youngster won the Best Young Performer award at the 2016 Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Jacob, 14, continued to win over hearts with his adorable appearances on red carpets alongside his Oscar-winning co-star Brie Larson. Following his critically-acclaimed performance in Room, Jacob starred in Wonder, Good Boys, Doctor Sleep and several other projects. You'll see him next in Disney's The Little Mermaid as Flounder.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Quvenzhané Wallis

In 2012, Quvenzhané Wallis impressed moviegoers with her portrayal of Hushpuppy in the drama film Beasts of the Southern Wild. In fact, her performance was so impressive she landed a Best Actress nomination at just 9 years old. This nomination made her the youngest actress ever to be nominated and was the first performer born in the 21st century to be nominated for an acting Academy Award.

So, what has Quvenzhané been up to these days? Not only did the now 17-year-old play the titular character in the 2014 Annie film, but she also appeared in 12 Years a SlaveFathers and Daughters, Trolls and more.

Skydance Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock/Karwai Tang/WireImage
Hailee Steinfeld

Before she was a pop star and seasoned actress, Hailee Steinfeld was the impressive newcomer in 2010's True Grit. Cast at 13 to play Mattie Ross in the Western flick, Hailee went on to land an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

These days, Hailee, now 24, is churning out chart-topping hits like "Most Girls," "Love Myself" and "Starving" and starring in Apple TV+'s Dickinson. You may also recognize Hailee from her work in the Pitch Perfect franchise, The Edge of Seventeen and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Moviestore/Shutterstock/P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan

While Saoirse Ronan seems to be an awards season staple at this point, with four Oscar nominations under her belt at 27, she was relatively unknown when she starred in 2007's Atonement. At 13, Saoirse's portrayal of Briony Tallis earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination, making her the seventh-youngest nominee in that specific category.

She has since gone on to be nominated in the Best Actress category for her work in Little Women, Lady Bird and Brooklyn. You may also recognized her from The Lovely Bones and Hanna.

20th Century Fox/Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock/David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Abigail Breslin

Although Abigail Breslin already had acting credits under her belt prior to her role in Little Miss Sunshine, the 2006 dark-comedy is certainly one of the most notable films on her resume. In fact, for her portrayal of Olive Hoover, Abigail, then 10, earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 79th Academy Awards.

Since then, Abigail, now 25, has starred in Definitely, Maybe, My Sister's Keeper, Zombieland, August: Osage County, Scream Queens and more.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images/New Zealand Film Comm/Kobal/Shutterstock
Keisha Castle-Hughes

At 13, Keisha Castle-Hughes became the second youngest Best Actress nominee when she was nominated for her work in Whale Rider. Following this celebrated film role, Keisha, now 31, has gone on to star in The Nativity StoryGame of Thrones and, most recently, FBI: Most Wanted.

Film Colony/Kobal/Shutterstock/Yolanda Perez/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Freddie Highmore

Before he was The Good DoctorFreddie Highmore was breaking all of our hearts in the Oscar-nominated film, Finding Neverland. Starring opposite Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet, Freddie played the inspiration for J. M. Barrie's most famous character, Peter Pan.

Freddie's child actor career continued with leading roles in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, August Rush and The Spiderwick Chronicles. The British-born actor, 29, later made a splash as a young Norman Bates in the drama series, Bates Motel. He currently stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy in ABC's The Good Doctor.

Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock/Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jonathan Lipnicki

Jonathan Lipnicki's film debut was certainly a memorable one. Starring opposite Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger, Jonathan won over viewers with his sweet smile and even sweeter lisp in Jerry Maguire. While the film was nominated for five Academy Awards, it was 6-year-old Jonathan who we remember most.

After his role in Jerry Maguire, Jonathan starred in Stuart Little, The Little Vampire, Like Mike and other projects. Most recently, Jonathan, now 30, has appeared in TV shows such as Worst Cooks in AmericaCelebs Go Dating and Drop the Mic.

Lorey Sebastian/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock/Amy Sussman/WireImage
Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning became a child star at the age of 7 thanks to her performance in I Am Sam. The film, which earned Sean Penn a Best Actor nomination at the 2001 Oscars, help launch Dakota's career, which included blockbuster films Uptown Girls, War of the Worlds, Cat in the Hat and Man on Fire.

Now, at age 27, Dakota has explored modeling and even launched a production company, Lewellen Pictures, with sister Elle Fanning. Recent credits include Once Upon a Time in HollywoodThe AlienistEffie Gray and The Twilight Saga.

Ron Phillips/Hollywood/Kobal/Shutterstock/Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Haley Joel Osment

It's hard to forget this '90s child star. While Haley Joel Osment made his breakthrough with a small part in Forrest Gump, most remember him from his specter-seeing part in The Sixth Sense. His work as Cole Sear opposite Bruce Willis landed him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 72nd Academy Awards at the age of 11.

Haley, now 33, went on to book several prominent films, including A.I. Artificial IntelligencePay It Forward and Secondhand Lions. Most recently, Haley has appeared in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Entourage, The Boys and more.

Jan Chapman Prods/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/
Anna Paquin

Anna Paquin's breakthrough role in The Piano made history! Not only did 11-year-old Anna get nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 66th Academy Awards, but she also won, which made her the second-youngest winner in Oscar history.

Her career didn't stop there as Anna, 38, went on to star in Jane Eyre, Almost Famous, the X-Men franchise, True Blood and more.

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for HFA
Justin Henry

Justin Henry's debut role in 1979's Kramer vs. Kramer was a historic one. Why? Well, because, at 8 years old, Justin earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, which made him the youngest Academy Award nominee in any category.

Following this nomination, Justin, now 49, appeared in Fantasy Island, Sixteen Candles, Sweet Hearts Dance and more.

Moviestore/Shutterstock/Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Jodie Foster

You may recognize this former child star!

Before she was an Oscar-winning actress and celebrated director, Jodie Foster was the breakout child star of Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver. For her work portraying a child prostitute in the psychological thriller, Jodie earned herself an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category at the age of 12.

Jodie, now 58, went on to star in several other notable films, including the original Freaky Friday, The Silence of the Lambs, The Accused, Panic Room and more.

Moviestore/Shutterstock/David Livingston/Getty Images
Tatum O'Neal

A dazzling performance by a child star.

In 1974, 10-year-old Tatum O'Neal became the youngest person to win the Best Actress Oscar. Tatum, now 57, took home the prize for her work opposite real-life dad Ryan O'Neal in Paper Moon.

Tatum's career didn't stop there as she went on to appear in several films and TV shows, including 1976's The Bad News Bears, Little Darlings, Sex and the CityWicked Wicked Games and more.

Take a look at the full list of 2021 Oscar nominees ahead of Sunday's award show.

Watch E!'s 2021 Oscars red carpet coverage this Sunday, Apr. 25 starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT followed by the Academy Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. After the show, don't miss the E! After Party for a recap of the 2021 Oscars at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

