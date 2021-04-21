Miley Cyrus Kisses TikTok Star King Moxu While Roasting Her Own Failed Romances

Watch : Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

No one roasts Miley Cyrus' love life quite like Miley Cyrus.

The "We Can't Stop" singer is stirring the pot big time, all in the name of teasing her remix of The Kid LAROI's 2020 single "Without You."

On TikTok this week, Miley posted a salacious montage of media headlines about her failed relationships (both rumored and confirmed), accompanied by a snippet of her new musical collab.

Miley, 28, made fierce faces as the wild news headlines flashed on the screen, including articles titled "Miley Cyrus Romance Retrospective: All the Men and Women She's Dated," "What Really Ended Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas' Relationship," "Report: Miley Cyrus 'Drunk Dialing Exes,'" "Miley Cyrus Just Asked a Random Woman Out on TikTok and It's Everything," "Miley Cyrus Allegedly Pregnant with Juicy J's Baby" and "Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles' 'Hot New Couple.'"

As the news stories popped up, Miley started lip syncing her own lyrics from the song: "So there I go, oh / Can't make a wife out of a ho, oh / I'll never find the words to say I'm sorry." The video raised eyebrows, to say the least.