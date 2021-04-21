Yes, LeVar Burton Will Be Guest Hosting Jeopardy!

Get excited, Jeopardy! fans.
On Wednesday, April 21, the popular game show announced the final group of guest hosts to close out season 37. Per Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, the list of final interim hosts includes George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber and Joe Buck.
"Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," Richards said in a statement. "Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers."
As E! News readers well know, several famous faces have stepped up to the lectern after the iconic host Alex Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer last November. In the months following Trebek's death, fans have championed for Burton, who hosted Reading Rainbow for 23 years, to be named the permanent new host.
In fact, Burton himself has supported the Change.org petition calling for him to host the beloved game show. So, we can't say we're surprised he's now one of the last guest hosts for season 37.
On his upcoming guest hosting stint, Burton shared on Twitter, "THANK YOU... to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."
Season 37's other guest hosts have included NFL star Aaron Rodgers, Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings and Katie Couric.